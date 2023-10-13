South Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In The State

By Sarah Tate

October 13, 2023

Photo: Cavan Images/iStock/Getty Images

It's that time of year — soup season is finally back! As temperatures begin to cool, nothing says comfort quite like a big bowl of hearty soup, from classics like tomato and chicken noodle to global dishes like pho and pozole.

Food Network found the best soups you can find around the country, compiling a list of the top soup in each state. According to the list, you can find the best soup in South Carolina at Soby's. This Greenville restaurants serves up an abundance of delectable seafood and other Southern dishes created with locally-sourced ingredients showcasing its "new south cuisine," including its She Crab Soup made with aged Sherry and crab roe.

Soby's is located at 207 S. Main Street in Greenville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"South Carolina is famous for its food, including low-country classics like shrimp and grits and seafood boils. She crab soup is another area classic. Try it at Soby's, an institution in the town since 1992. A hybrid of bisque and chowder, the dish is made with locally caught crabs and enhanced with dry sherry and crab roe."

Check out the full list at foodnetwork.com to see more of the best soups around the country.

