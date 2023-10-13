SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Launches $1 Billion NASA Mission To Study Asteroid

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday (October 13). The rocket is heading to the asteroid Psyche, which is in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, as part of NASA's $1 billion mission to study its composition.

The 2.2 billion-mile journey will take six years.

The rocket is loaded with specialized tools, sensors, and equipment to study the asteroid's chemical makeup and magnetic field. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of an ancient protoplanet, Space.com reported.

"This will be the first time NASA has explored a world made not of rock and ice, but with large amounts of metal, as the mission seeks to understand a previously unexplored building block of planet formation: iron cores," NASA said.

The mission will also be the first demonstration of NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications system beyond the moon.

Once it arrives in 2029, it will spend 26 months in orbit studying the 173-mile-wide space rock.