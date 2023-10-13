Store Owner Who Sold $1.76 Billion Powerball Ticket Reveals Payout Plans

The store owner who sold the second-largest jackpot-winning ticket in U.S. lottery history revealed his plans for his large payout.

The Midway Market & Liquour store in Frazier Park, California, will receive a $1 million payout for selling the $1.76 billion Powerball ticket. Nidal 'Andy' Khalil, a Syrian immigrant who has co-owned the store since 1994, told reporters he plans to save a large portion of the payout for his children's college education fund, the New York Post reports.

Khalil said he found out that his store had sold the ticket "through social media" and said he hoped it was one of his regulars.

“I didn’t even believe it at first. I think this could be the biggest thing that’s ever happened at Frazier Park. I hope it is one of my regular customers because we have a few who buy tickets every day," Khalil said via the New York Post.

Wednesday's drawing was the second-largest drawing in both the game's history and U.S. lottery history. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 22-24-40-52-64

POWERBALL: 10

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot previously reset to $20 million after one player in Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion drawing on July 19 when a ticket purchased at Las Palmitas Mini Market near the Fashion District matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball. The drawing was the third-largest in the game's history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history at the time.

The Powerball jackpot previously reset to $20 million after one player in Ohio won the $253 million drawing on April 19, which followed back-to-back Mega Millions jackpots on April 18 and April 14. One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website.

The $1.586 billion ($983.5 million cash value) Powerball drawing on January 13, 2016 set the previous record for the world's largest jackpot for both cash value and annuity. Three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee won the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016, which set the record for the world's largest jackpot (cash value and annuity) and was the ninth largest cash value per ticket.

Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.