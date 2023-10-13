Tennessee Farm Has One Of The '25 Best Pumpkin Patches' In The U.S.

Nothing says fall quite like a trip to a pumpkin patch. As the season continues settling over Tennessee, bringing fun fall festivals, cooler temperatures and transforming the sweeping scenery with a vivid swath of color, now is the time to start planning your perfect fall day.

The Pioneer Woman compiled a list of 25 farms around the U.S. that not only offer plenty of family-fun fall fanfare but also are home to great pumpkin patches that are just waiting to become a cherished memory for your family once you visit. The list includes patches from around the country, from a California farm with an intricate corn maze to a must-see "pumpkin village" in Texas to a classic pumpkin patch in New York. One farm in Tennessee even earned a spot on the list.

According to the site, one of the best pumpkin patches in the entire country is Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, about 40 miles south of Nashville. Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road in Eagleville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"There are so many family-friendly activities to take part in at Lucky Ladd Farms. You can take the kids to their petting zoo, enjoy a fun hayride, navigate their tricky corn maze, and pick your favorite pumpkins at their market. There are also delicious treats to try like apple cider doughnuts and homemade kettle corn."

To see more of the best pumpkin patches around the country, check out the full list at pioneerwoman.com.