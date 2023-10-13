This Colorado Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

By Zuri Anderson

October 13, 2023

assorted donuts with chocolate frosted, pink glazed and sprinkles donuts.
Photo: shcherbak volodymyr / iStock / Getty Images

There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.

LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.

Writers say Colorado's best donuts are the Cinnanutelamon from Glazed & Confuzed! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:

"Josh Schwab, the founder of Glazed & Confuzed, wanted to create modern donuts using local, organic, and sustainable ingredients. This ethos is reflected in the shop’s creative menu, with options like banana bread and a peaches n’ cream number filled with crème pâtissière and topped with brûléed peaches. It’s the Cinnanutelamon, with a cinnamon and Nutella glaze and a swirl of chocolate ganache, that people really crave, though. Do note: the bakery’s Aurora location has closed and they now sell from Stanley Market Place in Stapleton."

You can find this donut shop at 2501 Dallas St. in Stapleton.

If you're still craving something sweet, check out the full list on LoveFood's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.