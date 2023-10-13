This Colorado Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.

LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.

Writers say Colorado's best donuts are the Cinnanutelamon from Glazed & Confuzed! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:

"Josh Schwab, the founder of Glazed & Confuzed, wanted to create modern donuts using local, organic, and sustainable ingredients. This ethos is reflected in the shop’s creative menu, with options like banana bread and a peaches n’ cream number filled with crème pâtissière and topped with brûléed peaches. It’s the Cinnanutelamon, with a cinnamon and Nutella glaze and a swirl of chocolate ganache, that people really crave, though. Do note: the bakery’s Aurora location has closed and they now sell from Stanley Market Place in Stapleton."