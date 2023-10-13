This Colorado Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State
By Zuri Anderson
October 13, 2023
There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.
LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.
Writers say Colorado's best donuts are the Cinnanutelamon from Glazed & Confuzed! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:
"Josh Schwab, the founder of Glazed & Confuzed, wanted to create modern donuts using local, organic, and sustainable ingredients. This ethos is reflected in the shop’s creative menu, with options like banana bread and a peaches n’ cream number filled with crème pâtissière and topped with brûléed peaches. It’s the Cinnanutelamon, with a cinnamon and Nutella glaze and a swirl of chocolate ganache, that people really crave, though. Do note: the bakery’s Aurora location has closed and they now sell from Stanley Market Place in Stapleton."
You can find this donut shop at 2501 Dallas St. in Stapleton.
If you're still craving something sweet, check out the full list on LoveFood's website.