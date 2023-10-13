This Florida Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State
By Zuri Anderson
October 13, 2023
There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.
LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.
Writers say Florida's best donuts are the white chocolate tres leches donuts from The Salty! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:
"It’s hard to know where to start with the white chocolate tres leches (three milks) donut, a specialty of The Salty, which has locations in Miami, Orlando, Austin, Dallas, and Charlotte. Perhaps with a dozen of them? The base of this unique runaway favorite is a 24-hour raised brioche dough soaked in rum-infused milk; once fried, it's dipped in melted white chocolate and finished with a swirl of meringue. In short, this is the donut of dreams."
The Salty has four locations across Florida, including West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Miami. They also have stores in other states.
If you're still craving something sweet, check out the full list on LoveFood's website.