This Florida Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.

LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.

Writers say Florida's best donuts are the white chocolate tres leches donuts from The Salty! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:

"It’s hard to know where to start with the white chocolate tres leches (three milks) donut, a specialty of The Salty, which has locations in Miami, Orlando, Austin, Dallas, and Charlotte. Perhaps with a dozen of them? The base of this unique runaway favorite is a 24-hour raised brioche dough soaked in rum-infused milk; once fried, it's dipped in melted white chocolate and finished with a swirl of meringue. In short, this is the donut of dreams."