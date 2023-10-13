This Washington Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.

LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.

Writers say Washington's best donuts are the vanilla custard donuts from General Porpoise! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:

"The accolade for best donuts in Washington goes to General Porpoise, which has four bakeries in Seattle. Soft and fresh, they come piped with a variety of fillings that often poke out of the top, tantalizing customers who crave varieties like the classic vanilla custard – a firm favorite with regulars. People love that it’s deliciously creamy and not too sweet. It’s on the core menu, which is joined by rotating seasonal specials."