This Washington Shop Serves The Best Donuts In The Entire State

By Zuri Anderson

October 13, 2023

Close-up of colorful donuts on wooden table
Photo: Horasiu Vasilescu / 500px / 500px / Getty Images

There's a reason why people can't resist donuts. The various flavors, ease of consumption, and delicious toppings have made this fried pastry a beloved treat for decades. It's also perfect for just about any occasion. If you want to indulge yourself, grab something in the morning, or surprise your friends with a fresh dozen, donuts are the perfect dessert for those moments.

LoveFood released a special list for all the donut lovers out there. The website revealed where you can find the most delicious ones in every state, from classic donuts to over-the-top creations.

Writers say Washington's best donuts are the vanilla custard donuts from General Porpoise! Here's why these delicious treats are getting the spotlight:

"The accolade for best donuts in Washington goes to General Porpoise, which has four bakeries in Seattle. Soft and fresh, they come piped with a variety of fillings that often poke out of the top, tantalizing customers who crave varieties like the classic vanilla custard – a firm favorite with regulars. People love that it’s deliciously creamy and not too sweet. It’s on the core menu, which is joined by rotating seasonal specials."

General Porpoise has four locations across Seattle.

If you're still craving something sweet, check out the full list on LoveFood's website.

