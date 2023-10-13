Update On Travis Hunter's Injury Status

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is reportedly "on track to play" in the team's game against Stanford Friday (October 13) night after missing the past three games due to a lacerated liver, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports.

"Colorado star Travis Hunter is on track to play tonight against Stanford (ESPN 10 pm). The staff will keep an eye on him pregame, but he remains on target to play on both offense and defense. His snap count will be monitored, as he lasted played in a game on Sept. 16," Thamel wrote..

Hunter, 20, was injured on a controversial late hit by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn during the Buffaloes' double-overtime win on September 16. The Colorado star later shared a YouTube video of himself bowling with Blackburn to confirm that the two had made peace 12 days later.

Colorado went 3-0 in its first three games with Hunter, but lost two of its last three since the two-way player's injury. Head coach Deion Sanders addressed reports that Hunter could return in Friday's game while speaking to reporters on Tuesday (October 10).

"I don't want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset," Sanders said via ESPN. "Travis came to me [Monday] morning, saying, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent. I hope he can play."

Colorado will host Stanford at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.