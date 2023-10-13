Westside Gunn Taps Rick Ross, Jeezy & More For His 'Final' Album

“It’s something for everybody. It is enough to be a double album,” Gunn told Rolling Stone earlier this week. “I’m not saying I won’t come with a five-song EP with Madlib or I won’t do a seven-song EP with Alchemist or I won’t rap. I’ll do all of that, but making a studio album, I’m done with all that. It’s back to dumping until I don’t want to dump no more. I’m going to have fun now. It’s no more pressure.”



The album's cover was created by the late Virgil Abloh, who also crafted the art for his other 2020 LP Pray For Paris. He recently described his deep connection to the deceased DJ and fashion designer during an interview with TMZ. Gunn also proclaimed that his latest body of work is "album of the year."



“It’s the album of the year, first of all" Gunn said. "Imma be honest with you, it’s nothing out there. I done heard everybody. We already in October, we 10 months in. I heard everybody. It’s not even close … ’cause I got 21 tracks on here. Just the first 10 is better than everybody album of the year.”



Listen to Westside Gunn's And Then You Pray For Me below.