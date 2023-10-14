Israel Defense Force Preparing For 'Significant Ground Operations' In Gaza

By Bill Galluccio

October 14, 2023

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks
Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Israeli Defense Force said it is preparing a "wide range of operational offensive plans" to launch attacks into Gaza following last weekend's surprise attack by Hamas.

"IDF battalions and soldiers are deployed across the country and are increasing operational readiness for the next stages of the war, with an emphasis on significant ground operations," the military said.

The IDF said the offensive attacks would include "combined and coordinated strikes from the air, sea, and land."

Earlier in the week, Israel warned civilians in northern Gaza, which is home to about 1.1 million people, about the planned attacks and urged them all to evacuate to the south.

The evacuation order caused the situation in Gaza to deteriorate further, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to flee the looming attacks. Israel cut off electricity, water, fuel, and food supplies to Gaza after Hamas fighters massacred civilians and took hostages.

"There is no electricity, there is no water. Bakeries are working, but these are their final hours, as the fuel they need is running out," Mohamed Hamed, 36, of Gaza City, told CNN, adding, "the food we have may last us a day or two."

So far, the week-long war has claimed thousands of lives and injured over ten thousand. At least 1,300 people in Israel have been killed, while more than 1,900 have died in Gaza.

