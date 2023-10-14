Reba McEntire Reveals Dolly Parton Can Only Be Reached Via Fax Machine

Country music superstar Reba McEntire recently disclosed an unusual facet of her relationship with fellow legend Dolly Parton.

Parton is hard to reach for one specific reason.

McEntire, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealed that the sole means by which she can contact Dolly Parton is through the archaic medium of fax. Despite their extensive collaborations, McEntire stated, "Dolly does not text. I don't have her telephone number, and I asked Kenny Rogers one time, but he said, 'No.'" This revelation left fans intrigued by the curious communication choice in the digital age.

Meanwhile, the two country music icons have shared the stage on numerous occasions. They collaborated on a new rendition of McEntire's 1993 hit, Does He Love You, and co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards alongside Carrie Underwood. In 2011, Dolly Parton had the honor of inducting Reba McEntire into the esteemed Country Music Hall of Fame.

On another note, Dolly Parton is gearing up for the release of her 49th solo studio album, Rockstar, featuring original tracks and iconic rock covers, including songs by Prince, The Rolling Stones and Queen. Parton even enlisted the help of music legends like Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for a rendition of Let It Be.

Notably, she once refused Elvis Presley the rights to cover her song I Will Always Love You, a decision that paved the way for Whitney Houston's unforgettable rendition in 1992.

Reba McEntire's latest album, Not That Fancy, was released recently, featuring her collaboration with Dolly Parton.