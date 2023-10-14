Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa Have Officially Ended Their ‘Feud’

Their impending collaboration puts to rest any whispers of recent “feud”.

The rumors all began because in 2017, Raisa generously donated her kidney to Gomez when she was battling lupus complications, but fans noticed their friendship waned, with last year's tension reaching its peak.

Raisa's interview remark that Taylor Swift was Selena’s "only friend in the industry" drew a sassy, "Interesting" from Gomez. The spat led to ongoing cyberbullying of Raisa by Gomez's fans, a situation she condemned wholeheartedly while acknowledging Gomez's call for restraint.

There were some more claims that were wilder which surfaced. Basically, they accused Gomez of having "forced" Raisa into the kidney donation, which the actor promptly denied.

However, Gomez extinguished the flames of any discord, publicly wishing Raisa a joyful birthday in July. The duo further showcased their renewed friendship by dining out in Los Angeles in August and posting about their coincidentally matching shoes, humorously captioned with "No beef just salsa."