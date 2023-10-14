U.S. Sends A Second Carrier Strike Group To The Mediterranean

The United States is deploying a second carrier strike group to the Mediterranean as Israel prepares for a major offensive campaign in Gaza.

The USS Eisenhower carrier strike group departed from Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday (October 14) and will join the USS Ford carrier strike group.

"I have directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (CSG) to begin moving to the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas's attack on Israel, the Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Mason (DDG 87), and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staffs," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

Family members were in attendance to see their loved ones off as the Eisnerhower departed. Guadalupe Cawich told WAVY that two of her grandsons were stationed on the ship.

"Someone has to stand the watch for our safety," she told the news station. "We take freedom for granted. But God has blessed them that they can now stand the watch."