Another Bills Player Taken Off Field In Ambulance Midgame

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an apparent serious injury during the team's 'Sunday Night Football' matchup with the New York Giants in a situation eerily similar to the one involving teammate Damar Hamlin nine months prior.

Harris, 26, was initially reportedly to have suffered a neck injury, but had movement in his arms and legs, according to the Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. The former Alabama standout was seen giving a thumbs up while on a gurney.

The Bills later confirmed that Harris had "movement in his arms and legs" and was "being taken to the hospital for further testing" in a post shared on its public relations X account shortly after Buscaglia's report.

Harris recorded one carry for one yard before being ruled out of the game. The veteran running back entered Sunday's (October 15) game with 93 yards and one touchdown on 22 rushing attempts.