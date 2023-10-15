Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel Injured In Game Against Browns
By Jason Hall
October 15, 2023
UPDATE:
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have both been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (October 15) due to injuries each player experienced earlier in the game.
McCaffrey was officially ruled out due to an oblique injury after initially being questionable for a return. The former All-Pro running back briefly returned from the injury earlier in the game before heading to the locker room to be observed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Samuel was officially ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported.
Both injuries came after All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams suffered an ankle injury before ultimately returning to the game.
McCaffrey had scored a touchdown in every game of the 2023 NFL season, which included a 13-yard reception from Brock Purdy on the Niners' opening possession on Sunday. The former Stanford standout recorded 43 yards on 11 rushing attempts and three receptions for nine yards in Week 6.
Samuel was only targeted once before being pulled from Sunday's game. The former South Carolina standout entered Week 6 with 20 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown, as well as 84 yards and one touchdown on 16 rushing attempts.