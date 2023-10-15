Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel Injured In Game Against Browns

UPDATE:

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have both been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (October 15) due to injuries each player experienced earlier in the game.

McCaffrey was officially ruled out due to an oblique injury after initially being questionable for a return. The former All-Pro running back briefly returned from the injury earlier in the game before heading to the locker room to be observed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Samuel was officially ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported.