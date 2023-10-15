Details On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Night Together At SNL Afterparty

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were reported to have shown public affection when they attended the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere afterparty over the weekend, Page Six reports.

The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the event, which was held at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday (October 15) morning.

“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.

Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.