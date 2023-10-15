Details On Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Night Together At SNL Afterparty
By Jason Hall
October 15, 2023
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were reported to have shown public affection when they attended the 'Saturday Night Live' Season 49 premiere afterparty over the weekend, Page Six reports.
The couple was reported to have been seen kissing and getting "handsy" during the event, which was held at Catch Steak in the meatpacking district of New York City early Sunday (October 15) morning.
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other, even kissing throughout the night,” an insider told Page Six.
Videos shared online showed Kelce and Swift walking hand in hand as they entered the restaurant at around 2:20 a.m. Kelce was reported to have had his hand around Swift's waist throughout the night before both left at around 4:00 a.m.
Baby girl isn’t used to a gentleman helping her out of the car pic.twitter.com/MvVNE5LvYK— Katelyn 🦋 (@aplceinthiswrld) October 15, 2023
Video of Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce inside a restaurant in New York. pic.twitter.com/41MFvQVkCe— Pop Faction (@PopFactions) October 15, 2023
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in NYC.pic.twitter.com/OBGneE04z0— Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) October 15, 2023
Both Kelce and Swift made surprise appearances on the 'SNL' premiere, with Kelce making a cameo in a skit parodying FOX Sports' coverage of their relationship and Swift introducing her friend, rapper Ice Spice, who served as the show's musical performer.
Other reported celebrity guests at the afterparty event included comedian and longtime former 'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson, who served as the show's host on Saturday (October 14), and his reported new girlfriend, actress Madelyn Cline, as well as Lorne Michaels, Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, Joe Keery and Colin Jost, according to Page Six.
Last month, TMZ reported that Swift and Kelce hung out "several times" in a "very private setting" prior to the singer attending three of the Chiefs' last four games.