Jimmy Garoppolo Transported To Hospital During Game: Report

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was reportedly spotted getting "into an ambulance" and "transported from" Allegiant Stadium during his team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (October 15), according to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"I just saw Jimmy Garoppolo get into an ambulance and he’s being transported from the stadium now. Just happened to be walking in tunnels and saw him get in. #Raiders," Fang wrote on her X account.

Garoppolo, who was replaced by veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, was reported to have experienced a back injury and was "not expected to return," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.