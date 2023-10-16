21 Savage Shames Online Troll Over Comments About His New Hair Style

21 Savage's new look comes not long after he announced his first-ever show in London. Last week, the UK-born rapper revealed his plans to return to his birthplace after he finally obtained his citizenship in America. His previous visa had expired by the time he was pulled over by police in Atlanta back in 2019. He was detained by ICE, spent nearly two weeks in a detention center and faced an aggravated felony charge, which officials wanted to use in order to deport him. However, the charge was dropped days after his arrest. Last month, 21's immigration case was officially closed.



"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," his immigration attorney Charles Kuck said in a statement. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."



21 Savage's UK concert is going down on November 30.