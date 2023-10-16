21 Savage Shames Online Troll Over Comments About His New Hair Style

By Tony M. Centeno

October 16, 2023

21 Savage
Photo: Getty Images

21 Savage isn't here for anyone slandering his new hairdo.

On Sunday, October 15, the Atlanta-based rapper took to Instagram to debut his new look by uploading fresh photos of himself. 21 decided to ditch his signature locs for all-new braids, which came as a surprise to most fans. Artists and supporters alike flooded his comment section with positive reacts to his new look. However, there was one person in particular who wasn't feeling it.

"Nothing will make him cute idk 😂" the woman wrote.

"@wholelottahazellll and photoshop can't make you thick queen," 21 shot back.

21 Savage's new look comes not long after he announced his first-ever show in London. Last week, the UK-born rapper revealed his plans to return to his birthplace after he finally obtained his citizenship in America. His previous visa had expired by the time he was pulled over by police in Atlanta back in 2019. He was detained by ICE, spent nearly two weeks in a detention center and faced an aggravated felony charge, which officials wanted to use in order to deport him. However, the charge was dropped days after his arrest. Last month, 21's immigration case was officially closed.

"She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE," his immigration attorney Charles Kuck said in a statement. "His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally."

21 Savage's UK concert is going down on November 30.

