2Pac's Brother Believes Diddy Should Be Questioned In Murder Investigation

“That’s why I’m curious to see how they plan to deal with the case," Shakur said. "He, in his own admissions, mentioned other people. Are they going to say what happened to these people? Yes, Puffy being one of them. I don’t know where that’s going to lead, but I do believe there were accomplices, and I don’t think all of them have been looked at. So, because of the years, it’s a lot of years. Amongst family, we talk. We want to figure it out, too. We’re thinking certain things too. We’re waiting to see if we can trust this process.”



“I wasn’t there," he added. "I’ve heard these stories before and if it’s true, what’s going to happen? On your own platform, he said this on your platform that he put up $1 million to get ‘Pac hit. OK. And then ‘Pac got hit. So hey man, I watch 'Law & Order.' I ain’t no cop. I ain’t no lawyer. They way this is going, it looks like a certain type of thing is going down. We gonna see.”



In a separate video, Mopreme claimed that Diddy himself reached out to him and denied rumors that he was involved in the shooting. However, he also said that the Bad Boy founder "could've been trying to cover his ass or be sincere."



“The boy Puffy called me though,” Shakur said. “Puff called me back in the day. He was like, ‘I just want you to know I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s [murder]. I know who you are, but we never met and I just want to call you man to man and let you know that I ain’t have nothing to do with your brother’s death.'”



The sole suspect in the murder of 2Pac was arrested last month and charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang. He's expected to appear in court this week to enter a plea.