6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

Monday's reported earthquake comes 10 days after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in Anchorage.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.2 - 4 km NNW of Anchorage, Alaska," the USGS wrote on its X account at the time.

The earthquake was reported to be centered about three miles north of downtown Anchorage with a depth estimated to be about 25 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, which noted that the "event was reported as felt in the greater Anchorage area" and "reviewed by a seismologist."

In July, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake was reported to have struck near the Alaska Peninsula, causing a brief tsunami warning, the U.S. Geological Survey announced at the time. The natural disaster was reported to have struck about 55 miles southwest of Sand Point at around 10:48 p.m. on July 15.

The National Weather service in Anchorage said there was a risk of "significant inundation" when it issued the tsunami warning before it was downgraded to an advisory and later canceled the following day.

"A tsunami was generated by this event, but no longer poses a threat," the NWS National Tsunami Warning Center said at the time via ABC News. "Some areas may continue to see small sea level changes."