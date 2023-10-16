"I was coming down and they were asking where Yailin is and I told them that she had left and they said to open the studio for them and I opened it for them and... at once they didn't come in," Diamond said.



"They hit me more than I even know about," the other victim said.



While the assault itself was not caught on video, the studio did have surveillance cameras in the hallways and outside of the main door. You can see 6ix9ne and three men from his crew enter the building and go inside the studio. You can also see them run out and flee the scene. According to the Daily Mail, criminal attorney Felix Portes claimed that 6ix9ine and his crew fled to the town of Samana where he attempted to book a private jet and leave the country. However, authorities issued a "migration alert" which barred 6ix9ine from leaving due to the warrant out for his arrest. Police apprehended him and took him back to La Vega to face the charges against him.



Diamond claimed that 6ix9ine had his goons beat him and the other producer up because he was "jealous" of their relationship with Yailin. One of the men was reportedly hit with the butt of a gun and needs surgery to realign his jaw. They plan to sue the artist. Check out videos of his arrest below.

