6ix9ine Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Producers In Dominican Republic
By Tony M. Centeno
October 16, 2023
Tekashi 6ix9ine is dealing with an entirely new wave of legal issues after he got into a violent altercation in the Dominican Republic.
On Friday night, October 13, the controversial rapper was arrested by authorities after he was allegedly involved in a brawl that unfolded at a studio in La Vega, DR. According to a report from local news outlet Diario Libre, one of the producers who was working that night, Diamond La Mafia, explained that the rapper and three other men arrived to the studio looking for his girlfriend Yailin La Mas Viral. After he told them that she had just left the studio, 6ix9ine demanded to go inside.
6ix9ine getting in to the studio
"I was coming down and they were asking where Yailin is and I told them that she had left and they said to open the studio for them and I opened it for them and... at once they didn't come in," Diamond said.
"They hit me more than I even know about," the other victim said.
While the assault itself was not caught on video, the studio did have surveillance cameras in the hallways and outside of the main door. You can see 6ix9ne and three men from his crew enter the building and go inside the studio. You can also see them run out and flee the scene. According to the Daily Mail, criminal attorney Felix Portes claimed that 6ix9ine and his crew fled to the town of Samana where he attempted to book a private jet and leave the country. However, authorities issued a "migration alert" which barred 6ix9ine from leaving due to the warrant out for his arrest. Police apprehended him and took him back to La Vega to face the charges against him.
Diamond claimed that 6ix9ine had his goons beat him and the other producer up because he was "jealous" of their relationship with Yailin. One of the men was reportedly hit with the butt of a gun and needs surgery to realign his jaw. They plan to sue the artist. Check out videos of his arrest below.
Footage surfaces of #6ix9ine's #arrest in the #DominicanRepublic
This is footage of when police pulled up to where #6ix9ine was hiding in to be arrested.
I'll be honest tho, he's looking at possibly 3 months in prison because he's already a flight risk so I don't believe they'll give em bail but I could be wrong , let's see.
the moment 6ix9ine arrived to jail in the dominican republic
6ix9ine's official mugshot releases