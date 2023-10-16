An Alabama man was left shocked after he found out he's now a millionaire from a Florida Lottery game. Gary Thomas, a 49-year-old living in Dothan, Alabama, claimed the top prize from the $150,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE scratch-off game on Monday (October 16), according to a news release.

"It's still sinking in," Thomas told lottery officials with a smile. "I couldn't believe it! I still can't believe it!"

He decided to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,440,000.

The lucky winner purchased his $5 winning ticket from Lotto Discount Liquor, which is located at 5837 U.S. Highway 231 in Campbellton, Florida. The store will also get a $4,000 commission bonus for selling the winning scratcher.

The $150,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE game offers $132.6 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $150,000 a year for life. According to the game's webpage, there are three top prizes remaining as of Monday.

The odds of winning a top prize is 1 in 9,656,910. The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.95.

Other Floridians have also taken home thousands to millions of dollars after winning big in lottery games. The Powerball produced several winners over the last month, including the historic $1.73 billion jackpot drawing last week.