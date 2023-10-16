Body Found Inside Train Car Filled With Corn At Arkansas Tyson Plant

Workers at a Tyson plant made a grisly discovery on Monday (October 16) while unloading a train car filled with corn. As the workers were unloading the corn, they found a human arm inside the freight car.

The workers immediately contacted the police, who removed the decomposing body from the train. The body was wedged in the bottom of the train car, and the police had to call Red River Wrecker Service for assistance getting it out.

There was no identification on the body, which was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine how the person died.

The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office said that the train was empty when it left from Mexico after dropping off a shipment of beans. It stopped in Missouri, where it was filled with corn. The Tyson plant in Fulton was the last stop for the train.

Investigators are trying to determine when and how the man ended up in the train car.