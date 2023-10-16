Colorado Spot Named One Of The Best Small Towns To Visit For Halloween

By Zuri Anderson

October 16, 2023

Halloween Pumpkins
Photo: Martin Deja / Moment / Getty Images

Halloween is creeping up on everyone, which means many festivities and seasonal events are upon us. Some places, however, are oozing with spooky spirit thanks to the plethora of activities available for both locals and tourists. Nobody does Halloween justice like small towns, though. These locations have unique customs, iconic landmarks, and even chilling histories that truly embody the holiday.

If you're thinking about taking a trip this Halloween season, Trips to Discover rounded up the 18 best small towns to visit. An iconic Colorado destination found its way on the list, and that honor goes to Estes Park! Here's why the popular spot was included:

"Estes Park is a quiet mountainside village known as home to the historic Stanley Hotel. This famed hotel is reportedly a haunted property, which Stephen King used as an inspiration for his novel 'The Shining.' In October, you’ll find plenty of Halloween-focused events that cater to visitors of all ages. Attend the 'Shining Ball' to see theater characters, a costume contest, and late-night dancing, as well as a murder mystery dinner, while Halloween night brings everyone out to visit Main Street for trick-or-treating fun."

If you need more ideas for a Halloween trip, visit Trips to Discover's website for the full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.