Colorado Spot Named One Of The Best Small Towns To Visit For Halloween

Halloween is creeping up on everyone, which means many festivities and seasonal events are upon us. Some places, however, are oozing with spooky spirit thanks to the plethora of activities available for both locals and tourists. Nobody does Halloween justice like small towns, though. These locations have unique customs, iconic landmarks, and even chilling histories that truly embody the holiday.

If you're thinking about taking a trip this Halloween season, Trips to Discover rounded up the 18 best small towns to visit. An iconic Colorado destination found its way on the list, and that honor goes to Estes Park! Here's why the popular spot was included:

"Estes Park is a quiet mountainside village known as home to the historic Stanley Hotel. This famed hotel is reportedly a haunted property, which Stephen King used as an inspiration for his novel 'The Shining.' In October, you’ll find plenty of Halloween-focused events that cater to visitors of all ages. Attend the 'Shining Ball' to see theater characters, a costume contest, and late-night dancing, as well as a murder mystery dinner, while Halloween night brings everyone out to visit Main Street for trick-or-treating fun."