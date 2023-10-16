Cozy Restaurant Serves The Best 'Blue Plate Specials' In Colorado

Over a century ago, a restaurant chain created the "blue plate special" to serve hungry customers an affordable meal. Usually presented on disposable blue plates, these dinners were popular with railroad travelers in the West. Nowadays, more and more restaurants have their versions of discounted meals.

That's why LoveFood did a deep dive into which restaurants serve the best blue plate special in each state. Writers used review sites, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, which range from Southern restaurants and no-frills establishments to mom-and-pop spots and swanky diners.

Walnut Cafe was crowned Colorado's best spot for discounted meals! Here's why it was chosen:

"Boulder has plenty of funky eating spots, and Walnut Cafe (now with two locations) is no exception. Sit up at the bar on a classic diner stool and feast on everything from egg plates at breakfast time to belly-busting sandwiches at lunch. The specials keep things interesting; check the menu for delights such as veg-packed scrambles, and black-eyed pea soup with sweet cornbread."