Epstein Victim Carolyn Adriano Dead At 36, Mother Questions Cause Of Death
By Jason Hall
October 16, 2023
A Jeffrey Epstein victim whose testimony helped put his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell in prison is reported to have died earlier this year and her mother is raising questions about her cause of death.
Carolyn Adriano, 36, a mother of five, was found dead in a hotel room in May, though reports of her death were made public over the weekend after her mother, Dorothy Groenert, questioned authorities' claims that it was caused by an accidental overdose.
“Nobody’s giving me any answers, and you know what? I’m over it,” Groenert told the Daily Beast. “Because this is my daughter, and she deserves justice. She got to a point where she was turning her whole life around.”
Groenert said her daughter was "ecstatic" and "all set up for a whole new lifestyle," which included a new house on half-acre lot with a chicken coop in North Carolina purchased by Adriano and her husband, John Pitts, weeks before her death in West Palm Beach on May 23. Pitts told police that Adriano had been using drugs when officers arrived at the scene, but Groenert wants more answers.
“It shouldn’t be closed,” Groenert said of the police investigation via the Daily Beast. “I begged them, I sent them numerous messages. I’ve asked for them to make meetings, contact me, and to no avail.”
Groenert and Pitts are currently in a legal battle over Adriano's will, which was filed in 2010 prior to her marriage and left her estate to her mother and two oldest children. Adriano received millions from Epstein-related settlements, though probate court documents obtained by the Daily Beast showed that she had $183,000 in a bank account at the time of her death.