Epstein Victim Carolyn Adriano Dead At 36, Mother Questions Cause Of Death

A Jeffrey Epstein victim whose testimony helped put his longtime confidant Ghislaine Maxwell in prison is reported to have died earlier this year and her mother is raising questions about her cause of death.

Carolyn Adriano, 36, a mother of five, was found dead in a hotel room in May, though reports of her death were made public over the weekend after her mother, Dorothy Groenert, questioned authorities' claims that it was caused by an accidental overdose.

“Nobody’s giving me any answers, and you know what? I’m over it,” Groenert told the Daily Beast. “Because this is my daughter, and she deserves justice. She got to a point where she was turning her whole life around.”