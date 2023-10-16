Georgia City Among The Best Small Towns In America To Visit For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and whether your prefer to celebrate with something spooky like a haunted house or a cozy fall festival that is great for the whole family, there is plenty of fun to be had throughout the fall season.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the best small towns in the U.S. to visit for Halloween. While there are obvious standouts like Salem, Massachusetts, and Sleepy Hollow, New York, there are several smaller towns across the U.S., especially in middle America, that are also worth a visit during fall. One town in Georgia even made the list.

According to the list, Savannah is one of the best small towns in the country to visit during spooky season, especially given its reputation as one of the most haunted cities in America. It's even home to one of the 15 "scariest haunted places" in the entire country. Here's what the site had to say:

"Savannah might not be the tiniest town on the list, but it still serves a healthy dose of quaint Southern charm. It's well known as one of America's most haunted towns, so it makes sense to plan a trip to this top Georgia destination around Halloween. With an abundance of haunted tours, cemeteries, historic buildings, and haunted houses to choose from, you're in for a great Halloween in this beautiful city. You can see the cemeteries and beautiful streets of Savannah's Historic and Victorian districts in real hearses with Hearse Ghost Tours, join a haunted pub crawl, and then discover real-life ghost stories at historic accommodation options like the Hamilton-Turner Inn and the Kehoe House."

Check out the full list at tripstodiscover.com to read up on the best small towns to visit this Halloween.