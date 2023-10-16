Girl, 7, Fatally Struck By Two Cars While Crossing Highway Service Road

A seven-year-old girl died after getting struck by two cars while crossing a highway service road in Texas. Authorities said the girl was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. A second driver in a white car also ran over the girl, but they stopped to help and are cooperating with the investigation, WFAA reported.

The young girl was staying at a nearby hotel with her parents while their apartment was being renovated. At some point, she snuck outside and wandered near the service road of Interstate 635 in North Dallas. The accident occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Monday (October 16).

Officials did release the identity of the girl due to her age.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the driver who fled the scene. You can submit tips by calling 214-373-TIPS (8477) or by going to P3tips.com. You can also submit a tip directly to Detective Sammy Shaw by calling 214-671-0019 or emailing him at sammy.shaw@dallaspolice.gov.