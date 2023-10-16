Josh McDaniels Updates Jimmy Garoppolo's Status After Hospitalization

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo "dodged a big bullet" after being hospitalized for what was feared to be a worse injury during Sunday's win against the New England Patriots, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Monday (October 16) via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

McDaniels told reporters that Garoppolo underwent testing and his status for Week 7 is still unclear, however, "“the prognosis is a lot better than it might otherwise have been."

On Sunday, Garoppolo was spotted getting "into an ambulance" and "transported from" Allegiant Stadium during his team's game against the New England Patriots on Sunday (October 15), according to Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.