Katy Perry Comments On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship

Katy Perry has revealed how she feels about Taylor Swift's budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Photos of the couple have been circulating on the internet after they were spotted heading to the Saturday Night Live Season 49 afterparty this weekend. So much so, that even fellow celebrities like Katy Perry can't help but weigh in the romance.

According to Pop Base, Perry commented on a photo of Swift and Kelce leaving SNL writing, "I ship." For those who aren't super familiar with internet slang, the word "ship" (derived from the word "relationship") in this context means that you think two people should be in a romantic relationship. While it started out as a slang word used exclusively in online fandoms in reference to fictional characters, over the years it's been used commonly for real-life relationships between celebrities.