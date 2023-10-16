Katy Perry Comments On Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Relationship
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 16, 2023
Katy Perry has revealed how she feels about Taylor Swift's budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. Photos of the couple have been circulating on the internet after they were spotted heading to the Saturday Night Live Season 49 afterparty this weekend. So much so, that even fellow celebrities like Katy Perry can't help but weigh in the romance.
According to Pop Base, Perry commented on a photo of Swift and Kelce leaving SNL writing, "I ship." For those who aren't super familiar with internet slang, the word "ship" (derived from the word "relationship") in this context means that you think two people should be in a romantic relationship. While it started out as a slang word used exclusively in online fandoms in reference to fictional characters, over the years it's been used commonly for real-life relationships between celebrities.
Katy Perry comments on photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2023
“I ship” pic.twitter.com/PTcLeASo4q
Swift and Kelce both made unannounced appearances on the season premiere of SNL this weekend with Pete Davidson as host and Ice Spice as musical guest. The singer came out to introduce the rapper for her second performance of the night. Kelce also made a surprise appearance during a sketch poking fun at how the NFL and Swifties alike have been handling the blooming and very publicized relationship between Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. At the very end of the sketch, Kelce popped in as "someone who actually wants to talk football," amid all of the commentators obsessed with his relationship with Swift. The couple also hit the SNL afterparty together and paparazzi photos show them leaving the NBC studios together.