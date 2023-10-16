Missouri City Among The Best Small Towns In America To Visit For Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner, and whether your prefer to celebrate with something spooky like a haunted house or a cozy fall festival that is great for the whole family, there is plenty of fun to be had throughout the season.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the best small towns in the U.S. to visit for Halloween. While there are obvious standouts like Salem, Massachusetts, and Sleepy Hollow, New York, there are several smaller towns across the U.S., especially in middle America, that are also worth a visit during fall. One town in Missouri even made the list.

According to the list, Eureka is one of the best small towns in the country to visit during spooky season thanks to all of its family-friendly fun fall festival activities. Here's what the site had to say:

"Eureka is a family-friendly Halloween town in Missouri that boasts its annual Eureka Scarecrow Festival. It's a colorful celebration of all with artfully designed scarecrows that pose in front of local businesses, churches, schools, and homes. You can even earn big cash prizes at the Great Scarecrow Hunt by sharing photos of you with the displays or just simply take a tour of the festive Halloween town to see the scarecrows along Fifth Street and Central Avenue."

Check out the full list at tripstodiscover.com to read up on the best small towns to visit for Halloween.