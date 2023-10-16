No-Frills Restaurant Serves The Best 'Blue Plate Specials' In Florida

Over a century ago, a restaurant chain created the "blue plate special" to serve hungry customers an affordable meal. Usually presented on disposable blue plates, these dinners were popular with railroad travelers in the West. Nowadays, more and more restaurants have their versions of discounted meals.

That's why LoveFood did a deep dive into which restaurants serve the best blue plate special in each state. Writers used review sites, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, which range from Southern restaurants and no-frills establishments to mom-and-pop spots and swanky diners.

The Gator Cafe was crowned Florida's best spot for discounted meals! Here's why it was chosen:

"Generously sized blue plate specials are served until 4pm at this convivial joint in northwestern Florida. You'll get a choice of meat, three veggies, corn bread or a roll, and a large cup of iced tea. Meats and fish on offer include liver and onions, fried flounder, and grilled chicken breast, served alongside fried squash, rice and gravy, and green beans."