Portillo’s To Open Second Restaurant In Michigan

Portillo's is officially opening its second location in Michigan. Thats right. More delicious Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are headed to The Motor City, and we can hardly wait!

According to MLive, the newest Portillo's will be located in "Livonia in Metro Detroit in Millennium Park at the intersection of I-96 and Middlebelt Road." Portillo’s President and CEO Michael Osanloo explained why the company (with an origin dating all the way back to 1963) was excited to open its second Michigan location.

“When we opened our first restaurant in Michigan, we quickly knew we wanted to plant deeper roots and expand our footprint in the region. We’ve loved serving the Detroit community since opening in Sterling Heights in 2021, and Livonia gives us even more opportunity to bring our unrivaled Chicago-style street food to both longtime Portillo’s fans and newcomers.”

Similar to the Sterling Heights Portillo’s, the Livonia location will exhibit a "garage theme" comprised of automotive memorabilia. MLive mentioned that the new location will feature seating for 225 people including a dining area, and a seasonal outdoor patio. The restaurant will also feature a carry-out and double drive-thru lanes for quick service.

While an exact opening date has yet to be announced, the second Michigan Portillo's is expected to start serving customers in Livonia before the end of the year. Interested individuals can sign up on the restaurant's website to receive an invitation for a sneak peek of a few new menu items.