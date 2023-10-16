Prince William Scolds Prince George At Rugby World Cup
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 16, 2023
Prince William was caught scolding his son Prince George while the two attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup over the weekend. Photos captured at the game showed the Prince of Wales wagging his finger near the 10-year-old's face as they watched the match between Wales and Argentina in France's Stade de Marseille.
Other photos from the event showed Prince William looking tense. Of course, there's no way to confirm if the royal was actually scolding his son but it got you to click on this story. The father and son duo were in France for a second time in just a few months to support the Welsh team, who went on to lose to the Souther American team that day. Check out photos of Prince William and Prince George in the stands below.
Earlier this year, Kate Middleton opened up about her and Prince Williams's parenting styles. In a resurfaced discussion with the Prince and Princess of Wales during a Buckingham Palace garden party this spring, Kate discussed how her husband may be better at telling jokes but their parenting style doesn't differ too much. "I'm terrible. I'm terrible at jokes," Middleton said in a conversation with guests per People. She went on to add that Prince William is "very good" at telling jokes. "You're the strict one," the guest then suggested but Middelton laughed it off. "I'm definitely not strict!" she responded. "How can you tell that? Surely not!"
In addition to Prince George, the Prince and Princess of Wales share two more children: Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.