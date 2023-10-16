Prince William Scolds Prince George At Rugby World Cup

Prince William was caught scolding his son Prince George while the two attended the 2023 Rugby World Cup over the weekend. Photos captured at the game showed the Prince of Wales wagging his finger near the 10-year-old's face as they watched the match between Wales and Argentina in France's Stade de Marseille.

Other photos from the event showed Prince William looking tense. Of course, there's no way to confirm if the royal was actually scolding his son but it got you to click on this story. The father and son duo were in France for a second time in just a few months to support the Welsh team, who went on to lose to the Souther American team that day. Check out photos of Prince William and Prince George in the stands below.