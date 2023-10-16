Seafood Restaurant Serves The Best 'Blue Plate Specials' In Washington

Over a century ago, a restaurant chain created the "blue plate special" to serve hungry customers an affordable meal. Usually presented on disposable blue plates, these dinners were popular with railroad travelers in the West. Nowadays, more and more restaurants have their versions of discounted meals.

That's why LoveFood did a deep dive into which restaurants serve the best blue plate special in each state. Writers used review sites, accolades, and first-hand experiences to determine their picks, which range from Southern restaurants and no-frills establishments to mom-and-pop spots and swanky diners.

Chinook's was crowned Washington State's best spot for discounted meals! Here's why it was chosen:

"With a stellar location on Seattle's Fishermen’s Terminal, Chinook's is a casual place known for its excellent seafood. The menu heaves with fresh fish dishes, from seared wild salmon to blackened rockfish tacos, and the $26 blue plate special is a solid choice. You'll get a generous hunk of cod with potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a cup of clam chowder."