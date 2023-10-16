Seattle Woman's Strange Collection Earns Her Guinness World Record

A Seattle woman now has a world record to her name thanks to her quirky collection. On Friday (October 13), Guinness World Records revealed that 54-year-old Charlotte Lee holds the world record for the largest collection of rubber ducks.

How many of these adorable toys does she have? According to the company, 5,631 and counting!

What delights Lee just as much as collecting the ducks is watching people's reaction to her hobby.

“Some people gasp and laugh with delight," she told Guinness. "Others are disturbed because they feel like all these ducks are looking at them!”

Lee said that her collection started as a way to spice up her "drab bathroom" in 1996. The rubber ducks were the only decor that stuck.

“I thought I would quit after I had seven but then friends would come over and see them,” she said. "Soon, I was getting them as gifts for my birthday, Christmas, whenever really!"