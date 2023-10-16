The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

October 16, 2023

Spooky old rural house in the woods
Photo: E+

Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in Minnesota is the house on Grey Cloud Island located in Grey Cloud Island.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of Minnesota:

"Grey Cloud Island is said to house one of the largest Native American burial grounds in the nation. It’s also been cited as an area rich in spirit world activity. Visitors claimed to have seen a spectral motorcyclist and a young woman weeping for her dead child."

For a continued list of the creepiest haunted houses in each state visit 247wallst.com.

