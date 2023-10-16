Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in Nebraska is Haunted Hills of the Seven Sisters located in Otoe County.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of Nebraska:

"A stretch along Seven Sisters Road in Nebraska’s Otoe County is reputed to be a multiple crime scene at the end of the 19th century. According to local legend, a man who lured each of his seven sisters to a different hill and hanged them. When some motorists drive on the part of road near the murder sites, they claim their cars inexplicably stall, their headlights suddenly dim, and blood-curdling screams interrupt the night."

