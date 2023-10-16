Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

24/7 Wall St. looked at paranormal resource materials, media reports and haunting incidents and personal history to find the "creepiest haunted houses" around the country, compiling a list of the top spooky spot in each state.

According to the site, The Ridges/Athens Lunatic Asylum in Athens is the creepiest haunted house in all of Ohio. Built in 1874, this building has seen its fair share of intense emotions through the patients who were treated at this institution, some of whom may still linger long after they have passed away. Here's what the site had to say:

"In the 19th century, women considered insane were placed at the Athens Lunatic Asylum. Many underwent electric shock treatment or lobotomies. One woman who tried to avoid these, Margaret Schilling, hid in the asylum's attic and starved to death there. A persistent belief is that the stain left from decomposed corpse cannot be removed and that her spirit haunts the asylum."

