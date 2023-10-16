The 'Creepiest Haunted House' In Pennsylvania

Spooky season separates the paranormal thrill-seekers from the skeptics, and one activity is sure to show who is who: visiting a haunted house. Some are extremely intrigued by the possibility of paranormal activity and actively seek out haunted seasonal attractions. In contrast, some simply do not believe in the paranormal and do their very best to steer clear of locations where ghosts and spirits are allegedly most prevalent. Whether you identify most with the paranormal thrill seeker or the skeptic; there is one house in each state known far and wide for being the "creepiest" and most "haunted" around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the creepiest haunted house in all of Pennsylvania is the Eastern State Penitentiary located in Philadelphia.

Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the creepiest haunted house in all of Pennsylvania:

"The Eastern State Penitentiary opened in 1829 and prisoners there endured a brutal existence. Inmates did all their activities alone. Those leaving a cell had a hood put over their head so they couldn’t see or be seen by anyone. The prison has been closed since 1970 and offers ghost tours. Reports of paranormal activity have cited laughter, shadowy figures, and unaccounted footsteps."

For a continued list of the creepiest haunted houses in each state visit 247wallst.com.