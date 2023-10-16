Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

24/7 Wall St. looked at paranormal resource materials, media reports and haunting incidents and personal history to find the "creepiest haunted houses" around the country, compiling a list of the top spooky spot in each state.

According to the site, the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston County is the creepiest haunted house in all of South Carolina, and with a history like the one it has, it would come as no surprise if there are any lingering spirits. Here's what the site had to say:

"One of the oldest allegedly haunted places on this list, the Magnolia Plantation has been in the Drayton family since the late 17th century. Some of the paranormal behavior that's been reported over the years has included mysterious voices and noises, growling, and musical sounds. Music and coughing have also been said to emanate from slaves' quarters on the grounds."

Check out the full list at 247wallst.com to read up on more of the creepiest haunted houses around the country.