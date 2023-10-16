Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

24/7 Wall St. looked at paranormal resource materials, media reports and haunting incidents and personal history to find the "creepiest haunted houses" around the country, compiling a list of the top spooky spot in each state.

According to the site, the Woodruff-Fontaine House in Memphis is the creepiest haunted house in all of Tennessee. This home, built in 1870, reportedly still houses a former resident that some visitors claim to have seen roaming around. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Woodruff-Fontaine House has been thoroughly probed by paranormal investigators. Legend has it that a former owner, Mollie, is haunting the home after the death of her newborn son who was followed by the demise of her husband from injuries in a boating accident. Some people have claimed to have seen her sitting on a bed and others have reported to have even smelled her perfume."

