Since America was founded centuries ago, there have been plenty of battles, accidents and death that have marked the land and had a lasting effect that some people report feeling to this day. With all that history, it's not too surprising that people around the country have reported seeing spirits of the past still walking around.

24/7 Wall St. looked at paranormal resource materials, media reports and haunting incidents and personal history to find the "creepiest haunted houses" around the country, compiling a list of the top spooky spot in each state.

According to the site, the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee is the creepiest haunted house in all of Wisconsin. Many people who stay at this hotel, built in 1893, walk away with some spooky stories of their own, including some professional athletes in town for a game. Here's what the site had to say:

"The Pfister Hotel often hosts baseball teams who are in town to face the Milwaukee Brewers. Many of these players leave town with strange ghost stories. Players like Bryce Harper and Brandon Phillips said they had clothes moved around their rooms and their electronics turned on by themselves. Some players said the ghosts leave them alone as long as they ask politely."

Check out the full list at 247wallst.com to read up on more of the creepiest haunted houses around the country.