The Most Popular Taylor Swift Era In Every State
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 17, 2023
Taylor Swift has had quite the year. In fact, she's had "quite the year" every year since she burst onto the music scene in 2006 with her self-titled debut album. The singer's current Eras Tour has made that abundantly clear. With the first US leg of the tour wrapped and a global record-breaking concert film currently showing in theaters, Shane Co. has decided to determine the most popular Taylor Swift era in every state.
The website used Google Trends search data since 2006 to figure out which of Swift's 10 eras each state vibes with the most. According to their findings, Speak Now came in first with an impressive 14 U.S. states claiming that as their go-to Swift era. The third studio album, which was initially released in October 2010, is the latest of Swift's albums to be re-released and get the "Taylor's Version" treatment. 13 states are in their Folklore area including Alaska and California.
Keep scrolling to see which Taylor Swift era reigns supreme in your state:
1. Alabama: Reputation
2. Alaska: folklore
3. Arizona: 1989
4. Arkansas: folklore
5. California: folklore
6. Colorado: Speak Now
7. Connecticut: Fearless
8. Delaware: Red
9. Florida: Speak Now
10. Georgia: Speak Now
11. Hawaii: Lover
12. Idaho: folklore
13. Illinois: folklore
14. Indiana: Reputation
15. Iowa: Fearless
16. Kansas: Speak Now
17. Kentucky: Reputation
18. Louisiana: Reputation
19. Maine: folklore
20. Maryland: folklore
21. Massachusetts: Speak Now
22. Michigan: Speak Now
23. Minnesota: Speak Now
24. Mississippi: Reputation
25. Missouri: Speak Now
26. Montana: folklore
27. Nebraska: Speak Now
28. Nevada: Lover
29. New Hampshire: Speak Now
30. New Jersey: Speak Now
31. New Mexico: Lover
32. New York: 1989
33. North Carolina: Speak Now
34. North Dakota: Taylor Swift
35. Ohio: Lover
36. Oklahoma: 1989
37. Oregon: folklore
38. Pennsylvania: 1989
39. Rhode Island: 1989
40. South Carolina: Reputation
41. South Dakota: Fearless
42. Tennessee: 1989
43. Texas: Speak Now
44. Utah: evermore
45. Vermont: folklore
46. Virginia: folklore
47. Washington: folklore
48. West Virginia: folklore
49. Wisconsin: Speak Now
50. Wyoming: Lover