Taylor Swift has had quite the year. In fact, she's had "quite the year" every year since she burst onto the music scene in 2006 with her self-titled debut album. The singer's current Eras Tour has made that abundantly clear. With the first US leg of the tour wrapped and a global record-breaking concert film currently showing in theaters, Shane Co. has decided to determine the most popular Taylor Swift era in every state.

The website used Google Trends search data since 2006 to figure out which of Swift's 10 eras each state vibes with the most. According to their findings, Speak Now came in first with an impressive 14 U.S. states claiming that as their go-to Swift era. The third studio album, which was initially released in October 2010, is the latest of Swift's albums to be re-released and get the "Taylor's Version" treatment. 13 states are in their Folklore area including Alaska and California.

Keep scrolling to see which Taylor Swift era reigns supreme in your state:

1. Alabama: Reputation

2. Alaska: folklore

3. Arizona: 1989

4. Arkansas: folklore

5. California: folklore

6. Colorado: Speak Now

7. Connecticut: Fearless

8. Delaware: Red

9. Florida: Speak Now

10. Georgia: Speak Now

11. Hawaii: Lover

12. Idaho: folklore

13. Illinois: folklore

14. Indiana: Reputation

15. Iowa: Fearless

16. Kansas: Speak Now

17. Kentucky: Reputation

18. Louisiana: Reputation

19. Maine: folklore

20. Maryland: folklore

21. Massachusetts: Speak Now

22. Michigan: Speak Now

23. Minnesota: Speak Now

24. Mississippi: Reputation

25. Missouri: Speak Now

26. Montana: folklore

27. Nebraska: Speak Now

28. Nevada: Lover

29. New Hampshire: Speak Now

30. New Jersey: Speak Now

31. New Mexico: Lover

32. New York: 1989

33. North Carolina: Speak Now

34. North Dakota: Taylor Swift

35. Ohio: Lover

36. Oklahoma: 1989

37. Oregon: folklore

38. Pennsylvania: 1989

39. Rhode Island: 1989

40. South Carolina: Reputation

41. South Dakota: Fearless

42. Tennessee: 1989

43. Texas: Speak Now

44. Utah: evermore

45. Vermont: folklore

46. Virginia: folklore

47. Washington: folklore

48. West Virginia: folklore

49. Wisconsin: Speak Now

50. Wyoming: Lover