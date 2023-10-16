Travis Barker Suffers Another Gruesome Hand Injury

Anyone who's seen Travis Barker play drums knows that he goes hard, but sometimes he goes a little too hard and ends up suffering some pretty gruesome injuries. His latest happened during a blink-182 show in Manchester, England on Sunday (October 15). After the set, the drummer took to Instagram stories to show off his hand covered in blood and scabs and a wide gash across his knuckles. A second photo showed bloodied pants.

This isn't the first time Barker's hurt his hand this year. Back in March, underwent surgery after seriously injuring his finger not once, but twice, during tour rehearsals. The trio, which had been prepping a highly anticipated reunion tour with Tom DeLonge, were forced to postpone a bunch of shows.

Barker shared a message to fans while recovering in the hospital, writing: "It was a hard decision to make, but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically. So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon."

Blink also were forced to postpone some shows in the UK after Barker flew home to be with his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian, who underwent emergency fetal surgery.

The band is gearing up to release their new album ONE MORE TIME... on October 20. It will be their first album with DeLonge since 2011's Neighborhoods.