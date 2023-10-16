WATCH: Bear Wakes Up Florida Woman By Triggering Doorbell Alert

A Florida woman got a rude awakening in the middle of the night by an unlikely visitor recently. FOX 35 shared footage of a black bear exploring Elizabeth Martin's home in Lake County. The homeowner told reporters she was sleeping when mama bear triggered her Ring camera's doorbell alert around 1:30 a.m.

"It happened several weeks ago but we have them on camera almost every night or several times a week," Martin explained.

The video shows the curious creature with her paws up on the front door and her face in the center of the camera, looking around before dropping out of view. You can also see a bear cub near a vehicle in the footage, too.

Martin said the experience was "frightening" before adding that she's "glad [the bear] can't open doors."

This wasn't the first time bears dropped by the Florida woman's property. She revealed a mother bear managed to drag her heavy deep freezer and gobbled down the contents.

"When we first moved in the mother bear dragged our deep freezer off of our porch and emptied it out in the yard like it's big huge, heavy, I couldn’t even stand it up by myself, but [she] dragged it out and emptied all the contents out all over the yard," Martin said, noting that she's since secured her deep freezer.

She continued, "We’re from Louisiana originally and all our family at home is like I knew y'all had gators like we did, I didn’t know you had bears. I can’t believe there’s bears."