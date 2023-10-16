Watch Bush Turn Back Time In "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" Music Video

Bush last week unveiled the official music video for their latest single "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere."

The new song continues the inspired thread of the band's lauded Art of Survival studio album, and the music video for "Nowhere to Go But Everywhere" builds a clever narrative around the single's air of sentimentality.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale enters a secure facility where he undergoes a risky procedure to make himself "30 years" younger ... but things don't quite work out that way! Watch the video for "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" via the player above!



Rossdale discussed the song's origin last month during a visit to Q104.3 New York's Jim Kerr Rock and Roll Morning Show. The singer pointed to Queen's "Mother Love" as a song with the same wistful vibe he tried to recapture on "Nowhere To Go But Everywhere" — which he says is about the connections between longtime friends.



"I wanted to have that same heavy, sort of, the vulnerability of the past," Rossdale told the show. "...I feel like I got that emotion. It makes me feel like that. It's sort of uplifting but depressing all at once, you know."



