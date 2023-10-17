2 Florida Restaurant Chains Named Among America's Best Drive-Thrus

When the drive-thru concept was born in the late 1940s, it revolutionized the food industry in many ways. Convenience was the key factor here, allowing hungry drivers and passengers to get their food faster than dining inside the restaurant. While fast food chains benefitted the most from this, all kinds of eateries operate a drive-thru to this day.

That's why LoveFood compiled a list of the "most surprising" drive-thrus across America. The roundup includes historic spots, restaurant chains, quirky concepts, and other fun takes.

Out of the many picks, two South Florida restaurant chains were featured on the list. The first one is Grown, a drive-thru version of the farm-to-fork restaurant. With three locations across Miami, nutritious and delicious meals are the name of the game here. Writers say you can look forward to sandwiches, wraps, soups, acai bowls, breakfast favorites, and much more.