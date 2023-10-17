2 Florida Restaurant Chains Named Among America's Best Drive-Thrus

By Zuri Anderson

October 17, 2023

Ropa vieja, flank steak dish with rice
Photo: VeselovaElena / iStock / Getty Images

When the drive-thru concept was born in the late 1940s, it revolutionized the food industry in many ways. Convenience was the key factor here, allowing hungry drivers and passengers to get their food faster than dining inside the restaurant. While fast food chains benefitted the most from this, all kinds of eateries operate a drive-thru to this day.

That's why LoveFood compiled a list of the "most surprising" drive-thrus across America. The roundup includes historic spots, restaurant chains, quirky concepts, and other fun takes.

Out of the many picks, two South Florida restaurant chains were featured on the list. The first one is Grown, a drive-thru version of the farm-to-fork restaurant. With three locations across Miami, nutritious and delicious meals are the name of the game here. Writers say you can look forward to sandwiches, wraps, soups, acai bowls, breakfast favorites, and much more.

Then there's Sergio's, who's established a foothold across the Miami area. The original one was established in 1975 on Bird Road, complete with a small drive-thru window and many hungry customers craving authentic Cuban classics and twists. Now, there are many locations serving all kinds of delights, including Cuban fried rice, palomilla steak, and other dishes.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.