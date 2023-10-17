2 Men Stab Each Other Over Dallas Cowboys' 'Monday Night Football' Game

Two Texas men were hospitalized after stabbing each other during an argument over the Dallas Cowboys' 'Monday Night Football' game, KSAT reports.

The incident took place at around 9:40 p.m. on McArthur Avenue on the Southwest Side of San Antonio. Police said the men, who were reported to be neighbors in their 50s, had an argument over noice made during the Cowboys' 20-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday (October 16) night.

The men were reported to have engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in both pulling out knives and stabbing each other multiple times. One man was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center via ambulance while the other was taken to University Hospital.

Both men are reportedly expected to recover from injuries sustained. The San Antonio Police Department said it was unclear what charges either man would face in relation to the incident and an investigation is ongoing.



The San Antonio Fire Department and EMS also responded to the scene, according to KSAT. The Cowboys defeated the Chargers Monday night to improve their record to 4-2 through their first six games of the 2023 NFL season.

Dallas is currently in its bye week and will resume play with a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on October 29.