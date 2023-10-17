4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake was reported in Northern California Monday (October 16) morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported to have struck 12 miles east of Petrolia and had a depth of 31.1 kilometers (19 miles), with its epicenter located about 35 miles south of Eureka. More than 370 residents were reported to have felt the natural disaster, which stretched as far north as Crescent City and south as Mendocino, according to SFGate.com.

No damage was reported and there is no suspected tsunami danger in relation to the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Another earthquake was reported in Adak, Alaska -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- on Monday.