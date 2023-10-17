4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

By Jason Hall

October 17, 2023

Photo: USGS

A magnitude-4.8 earthquake was reported in Northern California Monday (October 16) morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported to have struck 12 miles east of Petrolia and had a depth of 31.1 kilometers (19 miles), with its epicenter located about 35 miles south of Eureka. More than 370 residents were reported to have felt the natural disaster, which stretched as far north as Crescent City and south as Mendocino, according to SFGate.com.

No damage was reported and there is no suspected tsunami danger in relation to the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.

Another earthquake was reported in Adak, Alaska -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- on Monday.

The natural disaster was reported at around 2:35 a.m. local time and had a 187.4 kilometer (116 miles) depth. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no tsunami threat in relation to the natural disaster.

The USGS said there was "little or no area affected" and "little or no population exposed" to a possible landslide, as well as "little or no area affected" and "little or no population exposed" to potential liquefaction in relation to the earthquake.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake had previously hit Anchorage, Alaska, 10 days prior.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.