4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
October 17, 2023
A magnitude-4.8 earthquake was reported in Northern California Monday (October 16) morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was reported to have struck 12 miles east of Petrolia and had a depth of 31.1 kilometers (19 miles), with its epicenter located about 35 miles south of Eureka. More than 370 residents were reported to have felt the natural disaster, which stretched as far north as Crescent City and south as Mendocino, according to SFGate.com.
No damage was reported and there is no suspected tsunami danger in relation to the earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.
Another earthquake was reported in Adak, Alaska -- which is located several hundred miles from Russia -- on Monday.
The natural disaster was reported at around 2:35 a.m. local time and had a 187.4 kilometer (116 miles) depth. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System confirmed that there was no tsunami threat in relation to the natural disaster.
The USGS said there was "little or no area affected" and "little or no population exposed" to a possible landslide, as well as "little or no area affected" and "little or no population exposed" to potential liquefaction in relation to the earthquake.
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake had previously hit Anchorage, Alaska, 10 days prior.